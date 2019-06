திருடனையும் விட்டுவைக்காத ‘ஜெய் ஸ்ரீராம்’ கோஷ்டி: ஜார்கண்ட் மக்களின் மதவாதம்

One more Mob Lynching, Jharkhand.



Tabrez Ansari aka Sonu was brutally thrashed by Mob in suspicion of theft.



When he told his name to Mob, then Mob beaten him up brutally, Yesterday he died in Hospital.



Welcome to Modi's Hindu Rashtra 2.0



Part 1



1/n pic.twitter.com/Arw4rkBCnq