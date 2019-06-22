பொங்கி எழுந்த ஸ்மிரிதி இரானி:நடந்தது என்ன?

I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class ,A Jha ,mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s insta post. My child pleaded with me ‘ Ma please delete it, they are making fun of me’. I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. Then I realised my act just supported the bully . So Mr Jha , my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want , she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom ❤️

