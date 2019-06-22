-->

பொங்கி எழுந்த ஸ்மிரிதி இரானி:நடந்தது என்ன?

சனி, 22 ஜூன் 2019 (16:11 IST)
தனது மகளை கேலி செய்த மாணவனை கண்டிக்கும் வகையில், சமூக வலைத்தளத்தில் வெளுத்து வாங்கியுள்ளார் ஸ்மிரிதி இரானி.

பெண்கள் மற்றும் குழந்தைகள் மேம்பாட்டு அமைச்சர், ஸ்மிரிதி இரானி சில நாடகளுக்கு முன்னர் தனது மகளுடன் சேர்ந்து இருக்கும் புகைப்படத்தை சமூக வலைத்தளங்களில் வெளியிட்டிருந்தார்.

அந்த புகைப்படத்தை குறித்து ஸ்மிரிதி இரானி மகள் ஜோயிஷ் இரானியின் சக மாணவன் ஜா என்பவர், அந்த புகைப்படத்தில் ஜோயிஷ் இரானி மிகவும் கேவலமாக இருப்பதாக கிண்டல் செய்துள்ளார்.

மேலும் அந்த மாணவன், பள்ளியின் சக மாணவர்களையும், அவ்வாறு கேலி செய்யவும் தூண்டிவுள்ளார். இதனால் அந்த புகைப்படத்தை சமூக வலைத்தளத்திலிருந்து நீக்கினார்.

ஆனால், அந்த புகைப்படத்தை நீக்கிய பின்பும், கேலிகளும் கிண்டல்களும் தொடர்ந்துகொண்டே இருந்தது.

இதனால் கோபமடைந்த ஸ்மிரிதி இரானி, அந்த மாணவனுக்கு கண்டனம் தெரிவிக்கும் வகையில் தன்னுடைய மகளின் புகைப்படத்தை வெளியிட்டு, ’எனது மகள் கராத்தே மற்றும் பல விளையாட்டுகளில் சிறந்து விளங்குகிறவர் என்றும், உங்களது கேலி கிண்டலுக்கெல்லாம் அவள் சோர்ந்து போக மாட்டாள்’ என்றும் அதில் பதிவிட்டிருந்தார்.

மேலும் அந்த பதிவில், என்றாவது ஒரு நாள் தன்னுடைய மகள் சாதித்து காட்டுவாள் என்றும், அவள் என்னுடைய மகள் என்று பெருமையோடு கூறுவேன் என்றும் அந்த பதிவில் குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class ,A Jha ,mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s insta post. My child pleaded with me ‘ Ma please delete it, they are making fun of me’. I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. Then I realised my act just supported the bully . So Mr Jha , my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want , she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom ❤️

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

வெப்துனியாவைப் படிக்கவும்
எல்லாம் காட்டு

மேலோங்கிய

மருத்துவ கல்லூரிக்கு பின்னால் நூற்றுக்கணக்கான மண்டை ஓடுகள் – பீகாரில் அதிர்ச்சி

ஏசி காத்துல ...கட்டிலில் அமர்ந்து படமெடுத்த பாம்பு : வைரல் வீடியோ

ஆசைப்பட்ட அண்ணியுடன் கள்ளக்காதல் : அண்ணணை கொன்ற இளைஞர் !

பகலில் தூங்கக் கூடாது என கூறுவது ஏன் தெரியுமா...?

வீட்டில் தீய சக்தி உள்ளதா என்பதை எவ்வாறு கண்டுபிடிப்பது?

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

எல்லாம் காட்டு

மேலும் படிக்க

கல்லூரி மாணவியை மிரட்டி பலாத்காரம் செய்த ரவுடி – சேலத்தில் பயங்கரம்

மொபைல் பயன்படுத்தினால் கொம்பு முளைக்கும்:அதிர்ச்சி தகவல்

தண்ணீர் பிரச்சினைக்காக பள்ளியை மூடினால் அதிரடி நடவடிக்கை – பள்ளிக் கல்வி துறை

போர் நடந்தால் இரான் 'அழிந்துவிடும்' - டிரம்ப் எச்சரிக்கை

பொங்கி எழுந்த ஸ்மிரிதி இரானி:நடந்தது என்ன?

அடுத்த கட்டுரையில் மருத்துவ கல்லூரிக்கு பின்னால் நூற்றுக்கணக்கான மண்டை ஓடுகள் – பீகாரில் அதிர்ச்சி