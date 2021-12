Happy and excited to announce that the trailer of #Selfie movie will be released tomorrow at 4:40pm, stay tuned. @MathiMaaran @gvprakash @menongautham @VarshaBollamma @DGfilmCompany @DG_Gunanidhi @D_Sabareesh_ @SonyMusicSouth @urkumaresanpro #Selfie #Confessionsofanengineer pic.twitter.com/MwtBYLKg85