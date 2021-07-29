Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

பிரபல நடிகர் கொரோனாவால் தீவிர சிகிச்சை...ராதிகா சரத்குமார் டுவீட்

webdunia
வியாழன், 29 ஜூலை 2021 (18:27 IST)
பிரபல சின்னத்திரை நடிகர் வேணு அரவிந்த்  கொரொனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டு சிகிச்சை பெற்று வரும் நிலையில் அவரது தற்போது எப்படி உள்ளார் என நடிகர் அருண் தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் வீடியோ வெளியிட்டுள்ளார்.

சின்னத்திரையில் பிரபலமான நடிகர் வேணு அரவிந்த்.  இவர் சமீபத்தில் கொரொனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டு மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்ட நிலையில் தற்போது தீவிர சிகிச்சைப் பிரிவில் இருக்கிறார். இந்நிலையில் அவரது தற்போதைய நிலைகுறித்து சன் டிவில் ஒளிபரப்பாகும் சந்திரலேகா தொடரில் நடித்துவரும் நடிகர் அருண் தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராமில் ஒரு வீடியோ பதிவிட்டுள்ளார், அதில், நடிகர் வேணுமாதவன் விரையில் நலம்பெற்று வீடுதிரும்புவார்..அவருக்காகக் பிரார்த்தனை செய்யுங்கள்.

அவர் தற்போது கோமாவில் இல்லை எனவும் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். மேலும், நடிகை ராதிகா சரத்குமார் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில், வேணு அரவிந்துக்கு கோமாயில்லை; மீடியாக்கல் பொய்யான தகவல் பரப்புகிறது, அவர் விரைவில் குணமடைய பிரார்த்திப்போம் எனத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Actor Arun Kumar Rajan (@actorarunrajan)


