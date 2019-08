அஜித்தை நேரில் சந்தித்த பிக்பாஸ் சாக்ஷி - வைரலாகும் புகைப்படம்!

The most chivalrous man I have ever met in my life!A perfect gentleman, so passionate about his career ,so humble &respectable to any woman whosoever.U rock Thala!#viswasam time❤️❤️@ThalaAjith_Page @ajithFC @ajithfansdotcom @tn_ajith @thala_speaks @ThalaFansClub @AJITHFANSCBE pic.twitter.com/t97btfva58