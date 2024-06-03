Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






ரவீனா கார் மோதி பெண்ணுக்குக் காயமா?.. வெளியான புதிய வீடியோவால் குழப்பம்!

ரவீனா கார் மோதி பெண்ணுக்குக் காயமா?.. வெளியான புதிய வீடியோவால் குழப்பம்!

vinoth

, திங்கள், 3 ஜூன் 2024 (12:37 IST)
பாலிவுட்டின் முன்னணி நடிகையான ரவீனா டாண்டன் பயணம் செய்த கார் மோதியதில் பெண் ஒருவர் காயமடைந்ததாக செய்தி பரவி பரபரப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியது. அதுமட்டுமில்லாமல் நியாயம் கேட்ட அந்த பெண்ணின் உறவினர்களை ரவீனாவின் ஓட்டுனர் தாக்கியதாகவும் சொல்லப்பட்டது.

மேலும் ரவீனா அந்த காரில் நிற்க முடியாத அளவுக்கு போதயில் இருந்ததாகவும், அவரும் தட்டிக் கேட்ட பொதுமக்களிடம் சண்டைக்கு சென்றதாகவும் சொல்லப்பட்டு ஒரு வீடியோ வெளியானது. அந்த வீடியோவில் ரவீனா ‘என்னை தாக்காதீர்கள்’ என்று கூச்சல் போடுவது போலவும், தன்னை வீடியோ எடுக்காதீர்கள் என்றும் ஆவேசமாகப் பேசியிருந்தார்.


இந்நிலையில் இப்போது புதிதாக வெளியாகியுள்ள ஒரு வீடியோவில் ரவீனாவின் கார் சம்மந்தப்பட்ட பெண் மீது மோதவில்லை என்றும் விலகி செல்வது போலவும் காட்சிகள் வெளியாகியுள்ளன. இதனால் ரவீனா மேல் எந்த குற்றமும் இல்லை சுகர் பகுதி போலீஸார் அறிவித்துள்ளனர். இந்த சிசிடிவி காட்சிகளும் இப்போது இணையத்தில் பரவி வருகின்றன.


Share this Story:

வெப்துனியாவைப் படிக்கவும்

 செய்திகள் ஜோ‌திட‌ம் சினிமா மரு‌த்துவ‌ம் மேலோங்கிய..

Follow Webdunia tamil

அடுத்த கட்டுரையில்

விகடன் விருதுகள் 2023 இல் நடிகர் சித்தார்த்தின் 'சித்தா' திரைப்படம் 5 விருதுகளை வென்றுள்ளது!

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos