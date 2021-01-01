Select Your Language

மாஸ்டர் படத்தைப் பார்க்க ஆவலுடன் உள்ளேன் - மிஸ்கின் டுவீட்

webdunia
வெள்ளி, 1 ஜனவரி 2021 (13:55 IST)
இன்று புத்தாண்டு தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு தனது பிசாசு -2 பட போஸ்டரை வெளியிட்டுள்ள இயக்குநர் மிஸ்கின்  ,மாஸ்டர் திரைப்படத்தைப் பார்க்க ஆவலாக இருப்பதாக தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

மாஸ்டர் திரைப்படம் வரும் ஜனவரி 13 ஆம் தேதி ரிலீஸாகும் எனத் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்ட நிலையில், மாஸ்டர் பட டீஸர் 50 மில்லியன் பார்வையாளர்களைக் கடந்து சாதித்துள்ளது. இதனால் ரசிகர்கள் குஷி அடைந்துள்ளனர்.

 திரைப்படத்தின் தயாரிப்பாளர்களில் ஒருவரான ஜெகதீஸ் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்திலும் தளபதி விஜய் நடித்த ‘மாஸ்டர்’ திரைப்படத்திற்கு யுஏ சான்றிதழ் கிடைத்துள்ளது எனத் தெரிவித்தார். யு சான்றிதழ் கிடைக்கவில்லை என்றாலும்  இது கிடைத்ததால் மகிழ்ச்சி அடைந்தனர்.

இந்நிலையில் வரும் பொங்கல் பண்டிகையொட்டி ஜனவரி 13 ஆம் தேதி மாஸ்டர் படம் தியேட்டரில் வெளியிடப்படும் என படக்குழு கூறியுள்ளது.

இந்நிலையில், இன்று இன்று புத்தாண்டு தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு தனது பிசாசு -2 பட போஸ்டரை தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் வெளியிட்டுள்ள இயக்குநர் மிஸ்கின், ’’கதையில்லாத படமில்லாத நம்முடைய வாழ்க்கை அர்த்தமில்லாதது. தியேட்டருக்கு செல்லுங்கள் குடும்பத்துடன். நானும் வரும் 13 ஆம் தேதி ரிலீஸாகவுள்ள மாஸ்டர் படத்தைப் பார்க்க ஆவலாக உள்ளேன். தியேட்டருக்கு செல்லுவதன் மூலம் சினிமா துறை திரும்ப வளரும் எனத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
டீசர் லிங்க் கீழே தரப்பட்டுள்ளது.


