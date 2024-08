விஜய்யின் ‘கோட்’ 3வது சிங்கிள் பாடல் ரிலீஸ் எப்போது? ஏஜிஎஸ் நிறுவனம் அறிவிப்பு..!

Edited by Siva

Dropping a ???? to blast your feed ????#TheGoatThirdSingle is releasing on Aug 3rd



Next update-u Tomorrow 11 AM ????@actorvijay Sir



A @vp_offl Hero#TheGreatestOfAllTime#ThalapathyIsTheGOAT#KalpathiSAghoram#KalpathiSGanesh#KalpathiSSuresh@Ags_production#GOAT @thisisysr… pic.twitter.com/U42lptFDo0