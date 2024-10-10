சிறந்த மனிதனாக வாழ ரத்தன் டாடாவின் ஊக்கமளிக்கும் 10 பொன்மொழிகள்!

சிறந்த மனிதராக, சிறந்த தொழிலதிபராக விளங்க விரும்புபவர்களுக்கு ரத்தன் டாடா வழங்கிய முத்தான பொன்மொழிகள்:





"Power and wealth are not two of my main stakes."

"அதிகாரமும் செல்வமும் எனது முக்கிய பங்குகளில் இரண்டும் இல்லை."

"If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together."

"வேகமாக நடக்க வேண்டும் என்றால் தனியாக நடக்க வேண்டும். ஆனால் வெகுதூரம் நடக்க வேண்டும் என்றால் ஒன்றாக நடக்க வேண்டும்."

"Take the stones people throw at you, and use them to build a monument."

"மக்கள் உங்கள் மீது எறியும் கற்களை எடுத்து ஒரு நினைவுச்சின்னம் கட்ட அவற்றைப் பயன்படுத்துங்கள்."

"I admire people who are very successful. But if that success has been achieved through too much ruthlessness, then I may admire that person less."

"மிகவும் வெற்றி பெற்றவர்களை நான் பாராட்டுகிறேன். ஆனால் அந்த வெற்றியை அதிக இரக்கமின்மையால் அடைந்திருந்தால், நான் அந்த நபரை குறைவாகப் பாராட்டலாம்."

"Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going because a straight line even in an ECG means we are not alive."

"வாழ்க்கையில் ஏற்றத் தாழ்வுகள் நாம் முன்செல்ல மிகவும் முக்கியம், ஏனென்றால் ஈசிஜியில் கூட நேர் கோடு இருந்தால் நாம் உயிருடன் இல்லை என்று அர்த்தம்."

"One day you will realise that material things mean nothing. All that matters is the well-being of the people you love."

"பொருளாதாரம் ஒன்றும் இல்லை என்பதை ஒரு நாள் நீங்கள் புரிந்துகொள்வீர்கள். நீங்கள் விரும்பும் மக்களின் நல்வாழ்வுதான் முக்கியம்."

"The best leaders are those most interested in surrounding themselves with assistants and associates smarter than they are."

"சிறந்த தலைவர்கள், அவர்களை விட புத்திசாலிகள் மற்றும் உதவியாளர்கள் மற்றும் கூட்டாளிகளுடன் சுற்றி வருவதில் அதிக ஆர்வம் கொண்டவர்கள்."

"I don't believe in work-life balance. I believe in work-life integration. Make your work and life meaningful."

"வேலை-வாழ்க்கை சமநிலையில் எனக்கு நம்பிக்கை இல்லை. வேலை-வாழ்க்கை ஒருங்கிணைப்பை நான் நம்புகிறேன். உங்கள் வேலையையும் வாழ்க்கையையும் அர்த்தமுள்ளதாக்குங்கள்."

"Be persistent and resilient in the face of challenges, for they are the building blocks of success."

"சவால்களை எதிர்கொள்வதில் விடாமுயற்சியுடன் இருங்கள், ஏனென்றால் அவை வெற்றி என்னும் கட்டுமானத்தின் செங்கல்."

"Never underestimate the power of kindness, empathy, and compassion in your interactions with others."

"மற்றவர்களுடனான பேசும்போது கருணை, பச்சாதாபம் மற்றும் இரக்கத்தின் சக்தியை ஒருபோதும் குறைத்து மதிப்பிடாதீர்கள்."

Edit by Prasanth.K