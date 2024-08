’கோட்’ படத்தின் டிரைலர் ரிலீஸ் தேதி, நேரம் அறிவிப்பு.. விஜய் ரசிகர்கள் உற்சாகம்..!

Edited by Siva

GET . SET . GOat ????

Buckle up.. #TheGoatTrailer is landing on your screens on August 17th, 5 PM ????@actorvijay Sir



A @vp_offl Hero

A @thisisysr Magical #TheGreatestOfAllTime#ThalapathyIsTheGOAT#KalpathiSAghoram#KalpathiSGanesh#KalpathiSSuresh @Ags_production… pic.twitter.com/Am4OXIlBrK