சென்னை மக்களே ரெடியா? ’கங்குவா’ இசை வெளியீட்டு தேதி அறிவிப்பு..!

Edited by Siva

Chennai Makkaley! Are you ready to welcome the King? ????



Witness our #Kanguva in all his glory at the Grand #KanguvaAudioLaunch ????️



????Nehru Stadium ????️ October 26th, 2024 ???? 6 PM onwards#KanguvaFromNov14 ????@Suriya_offl @thedeol @directorsiva @DishPatani @ThisIsDSP #StudioGreen… pic.twitter.com/5a7R62gwl1