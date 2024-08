கார்த்தியின் ’சர்தார் 2’ படத்தின் நாயகி இவர் தான்: அதிகாரபூர்வ அறிவிப்பு..!

Edited by Mahendran

Best start to my birthday week! ????

Sooo excited to announce my next project in Tamil! ♥️ That too with this fantastic team! Can’t wait to get started on this one! #Sardar2 ♥️@Karthi_Offl @Psmithran @thisisysr @Prince_Pictures pic.twitter.com/aez7xbdFW1