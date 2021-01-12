’’ இரக்ககுணம், நட்புக்கு மரியாதை ….’’விஜய்யை புகழ்ந்த அவரது நண்பர் !

அதில்,லவ் யு.ஒரு மிகப்பெரிய ஸ்டார் அவரது படம் ரிலீஸுக்கு முந்தைய தினம் எத்தனை பிஸியாக இருப்பார் என்று. ஆனால் நன் ஒரு மீட்டிங் என்று கேட்டபோது, வா ஸ்ரீ என்று என்னை அழைத்துப் பேசினார். இதனால் விஜய் நட்புக்குக் கொடுத்துள்ள முக்கியத்துவன் நினைத்துப்பார்க்க முடியாதது. நீ இவ்வளவு தூரம் உயர்ந்துள்ளதற்கு உனது இரக்க மனம் கடின உழைப்புதான் காரணம் எனத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். இதற்கு லைக்குகள் குவிந்து வருகிறது.
Love U-I know how busy a star will be a day before his film release, it’s not right time for Meeting ,still it was important for me toMeet ,SOcalled explained my need, next word va Sri, the importance U give for friendship is Unimaginable. U wil rock FR your kind HEART & HARDWORK pic.twitter.com/H6OxzZQmhp— actor sriman (@ActorSriman) January 12, 2021
#Master has created ripples with its promos. Nice to end the daily promos on a high note with the remix of #Ghilli's iconic Kabbadi Kabbadi track. Fans sure to go amok in theatres! #MasterFilmpic.twitter.com/OuaFSBeP4b— George (@VijayIsMyLife) January 12, 2021