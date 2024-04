தமிழ் புத்தாண்டில் டபுள் விருந்து.. ராகவா லாரன்ஸின் இன்னொரு பட அறிவிப்பு..!

Edited by Siva

On this auspicious day, I’m so blessed to announce my other upcoming movie #Hunter. I’m extremely happy to collaborate with Producers @Gteleflims @imManishShah & @SathyaJyothi for the first time.



I’m happy to work with Director @ivenkatmohan. He is so talented and I pray to god… https://t.co/8PrEL0zkuX