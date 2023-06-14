Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Not bad yaar Rishabh ❤️❤️😂. Simple things can be difficult sometimes 😇 pic.twitter.com/XcF9rZXurG

— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 14, 2023
Not bad yaar Rishabh ❤️❤️😂. Simple things can be difficult sometimes 😇 pic.twitter.com/XcF9rZXurG

— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 14, 2023
மாடிப்படியில் நடந்த இந்திய வீரர் ரிஷப் பண்ட்...வைரலாகும் வீடியோ

rishab pant
புதன், 14 ஜூன் 2023 (19:58 IST)
சில மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு, பிரபல இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் வீரரான ரிஷப் பண்ட் உத்தரகாண்ட் அருகே ரூர்க்கி பகுதியில் சாலையில் முன்னர் காரில் சென்றுக் கொண்டிருந்தபோது கார் கட்டுப்பாட்டை இழந்து தடுப்பு கட்டையில் மோதி கார் தீப்பிடித்தது.

இவ்விபத்தில் படுகாயமடைந்த ரிஷப் பண்ட் ஆபத்தான நிலையில் மருத்துவமனையில் தசைநார் கிழிவுக்காக அறுவை சிகிச்சை மேற்கொள்ளப்பட்டது.

இதையடுத்து அவரது உடல்நிலை சீராக முன்னேறி வருவ்தால்,  ஏற்கனவே திட்டமிடப்பட்டு இருந்த இன்னொரு அறுவை சிகிச்சை அவருக்கு தேவையில்லை என மருத்துவர் குழு கூறியதாகத் தகவல் வெளியானது.

இந்த நிலையில், தொடர் மருத்துவ சிகிச்சைம் ஓய்வு மற்றும் விடாமுயற்சியால் ரிஷப் பண்ட் உடல் நிலையில் நல்ல முன்னேற்றம் அடைந்துள்ளார்.

அவர் இன்று தன் டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் ஒரு வீடியோ பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

அதில் மாடிப்படியில் அவர் அவர் ஏறி வருவது போன்ற வீடியோ தற்போது வைரலாகி வருகிறது.

அவரால் எழுந்து நின்று நடக்க முடிகிறது. இன்னும் சில நாட்களில் அவர் முழு  உடல் நலம் தேறி விரைவில் இந்திய அணியில் இடம்பிடிப்பார் என்று ரசிகர்கள் அவரை வாழ்த்தி வருகின்றனர்.
 


