ஆர்ப்பரித்த அருவி வெள்ளம்.. அடித்து செல்லப்பட்டு குடும்பமே பலியான சோகம்! – அதிர்ச்சி வீடியோ!

Edit by Prasanth.K

#BreakingNews: Five members of a family from Pune who had come for a holiday were swept away in a waterfall near Lonavala hill station. #Pune #Lonavala #Dam #Accident #BhushiDam #Maharashtra #SayyedNagar #FlashFlood #ViralVideo



According to the Lonavala police, the incident… pic.twitter.com/LD4WczQWk4