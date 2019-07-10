ஏமாற்றம் தரும் முடிவு: இந்திய அணியின் தோல்வி குறித்து பிரதமர் மோடி

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019
India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud.
Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ
Though they’re a billion broken hearts tonight, Team India, you put up a great fight and are deserving of our love & respect.
Congratulations to New Zealand on their well earned win, that gives them a place in the World Cup final. #INDvNZ #CWC19
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2019