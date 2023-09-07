Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

”படம் பட்டாசா இருக்கு.. தேங்க்ஸ் அட்லீ..!” – ஜவான் படம் எப்படி இருக்கு?

Jawan
, வியாழன், 7 செப்டம்பர் 2023 (10:20 IST)
ஷாரூக்கான் நடிப்பில் அட்லீ இயக்கத்தில் வெளியாகியுள்ள ஜவான் திரைப்படம் பாசிட்டிவான விமர்சனங்களை பெற்று வருகிறது.



ஷாரூக்கான் நடிப்பில் அட்லீ இயக்கியுள்ள படம் ஜவான். இந்த படத்தின் நயந்தாரா, விஜய் சேதுபதி, யோகிபாபு, தீபிகா படுகோன் உள்ளிட்ட பலரும் நடித்துள்ள நிலையில் அனிருத் இசையமைத்துள்ளார்.

தமிழ் இயக்குனரான அட்லீ இந்தியில் இயக்கும் முதல் படம் இது. அனிருத்திற்கும் இந்தியில் முதல் படம் இது. அதுமட்டுமல்லாமல் நிறைய தமிழ் சினிமா நட்சத்திரங்களும் நடித்துள்ளதால் இந்த படத்திற்கு கோலிவுட்டிலும் பெரும் எதிர்பார்ப்பு நிலவி வந்தது.

அந்த எதிர்பார்ப்பை படம் பூர்த்தி செய்துள்ளதாகவே தெரிகிறது. காலை முதலே படத்திற்கு பெரும் வரவேற்பு கிடைத்துள்ளது. இந்தி ரசிகர்கள் பலரும் “ஷாரூக்கானுக்கு பெஸ்ட் கம்பேக் இது” என்று சொல்லி அட்லீக்கு நன்றி தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர். அனிருத்தின் இசையில் அமைந்த பாடல்களுக்கு இந்தி ரசிகர்கள் குத்தாட்டம் போட்டு வருகின்றனர். தென்னிந்திய படங்கள் இந்தி ரசிகர்களிடையே ஹிட் அடிப்பதை தாண்டி தென்னிந்திய சினிமா கலைஞர்கள் இந்தி சினிமாவில் காலூன்றி சாதித்தும் காட்டியுள்ளனர்.

Edit by Prasanth.K

 





